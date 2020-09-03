A Lewisburg man confessed to sexually assaulting an underage girl last year in Union County, according to arrest papers.
Trooper Justin Rosboschil, state police at Milton, arrested Brandon L. Davis Sr. on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors, all of which are felonies.
Davis, 26, of Century Village Apartments, also faces 26 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and 13 summary counts of harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, arraigned Davis on the charges Wednesday night and ordered him held in the custody of Union County Prison on $25,000 cash bail, online docket information shows. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22.
According to arrest papers, Davis allegedly committed the crimes between Jan. 2 and Feb. 2, 2019, at another apartment in the complex where he lives. The accuser was 14-years-old at the time, police said.
Davis was interviewed at the Milton station Wednesday and confessed to the allegations, Rosboschil states in arrest papers.
The investigation began Aug. 18 upon receipt of an abuse referral through the state’s ChildLine reporting system.
Davis also faces separate prosecution on two counts of corruption of minors filed last year after state police accused him of smoking marijuana with two underage females. That case is pending in Union County Court.