State police filed charges against a Mifflinburg man accused of committing statutory sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.
Trooper Sara Barrett, state police at Milton, charged John David Houtz Jr., 23, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
Houtz was 19-years-old when on Aug. 28, 2017, he allegedly engaged in sexual behavior with a 13-year-old girl at her home and later inside his vehicle at Hartleton Borough Park in Union County, according to a criminal affidavit.
The investigation began on June 15 when a woman entered the state police station to accuse Houtz. The girl later was interviewed by police where she said she and Houtz messaged each other through Facebook. According to the criminal affidavit, the girl said Houtz admitted his own age and knew hers, claiming he said that “she is too young for him.”
On-call Magisterial District Judge John Reed of Selinsgrove arraigned Houtz on Friday afternoon. The judge ordered Houtz held at Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $100,000 cash bail.
Barrett filed charges at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.