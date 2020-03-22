HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reminds all state residents to be aware of scams related to the coronavirus. Some of the scams include fraudulent fundraising campaigns, fake charities, price gouging on household supplies, phishing emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO, and malicious websites masquerading as legitimate COVID-19 resources.
PSP recommends computers have the latest updates and an antivirus program.
"Delete any email from people you do not recognize or has attachments you are not expecting," the agency recommends.
Consumers can verify charities through https://www.charities.pa.gov and should not contribute to a crowdfunding campaign unless they know the people who are collecting or benefiting from the money.
Individuals also can check unknown or suspicious files and URLs for malware by scanning them using https://www.virustotal.com.
The most up-to-date and accurate information about coronavirus and COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is available at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.