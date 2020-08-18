HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police is expanding its Heritage Affairs Section in order to strengthen ties to the community and prevent and investigate hate crimes, according to Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.
Evanchick announced the addition of four full-time Heritage Affairs Liaison Officers (HALOs) to the department’s Heritage Affairs Section.
Trooper Amanda Concha will be serving Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties, Evanchick said.
Concha is a first-generation American citizen, who grew up in a bilingual household with parents who immigrated from Ecuador.
Concah, a graduate of Temple University, volunteers with the United Service Organizations (USO). She joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 2017.
The mission of the Heritage Affairs Section is to build relationships with historically underserved communities throughout the commonwealth and to work with local law enforcement agencies to prevent and investigate hate and bias-related crimes, Evanchick said.
Section members also lead the department’s training on implicit bias awareness and de-escalation techniques.
“Establishing lines of communication to facilitate meaningful collaboration with local leaders is an important part of community policing, which is why we have dedicated additional resources to the Heritage Affairs Section,” Evanchick said. “Troopers were hand-picked to fill these roles. Their backgrounds reflect the diversity of Pennsylvania, and they will continue to be at the forefront of the department’s efforts to make meaningful connections within the communities we serve.”