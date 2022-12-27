SUNBURY — There were two alcohol-related fatal crashes investigated by Pennsylvania State Police between Dec. 23 and 25.
According to the report released by the law enforcement agency, there was one fatal crash over the same window in 2021.
Alcohol-related crashes and DUI arrests were both down compared to the previous year. This year, there were 36 crashes involving alcohol and 116 arrests. In 2021, 181 individual were arrested and there were 41 crashes.
The number of speeding citations also took a significant dive, from 1,131 in 2021 to 451 this year.
According to the report, 113 people were hurt and seven were killed in 661 crashes this year. Those numbers are compared to 488 crashes and 90 injuries last year.
Troopers issued 2,936 citations this year, including child seat citation and seat belt citations.
Troopers reminded citizens that similar enforcement efforts of impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers will be underway during the upcoming New Year's holiday weekend.