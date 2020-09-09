MILTON — Selinsgrove state police are investigating incidents of symbols and marks from a paint or grease pen being discovered on personal vehicles, in the Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam area after reports were made of human sex trafficking, according to a state police spokesperson.
Milton state trooper and spokesperson Mark Reasner said the marks are usually found on the tires, side and rear windows but they are not marks from any individual or individuals associated with sex trafficking.
"None of the incidents that have been investigated have been associated with criminal activity or with sex/human trafficking," Reasner said. "These incidents have been investigated and thus far it has been determined that the symbols/marks were put on the vehicle by a dealership or garage that the vehicle had recently been purchased from or had been in for service."
Reasner said the dealerships or garages placed the symbols or marks on the vehicle to indicate if the vehicle had been detailed, dent removed, or other service work that has been completed on the vehicle.
Reasner said troopers are still investigating and take all calls seriously.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA