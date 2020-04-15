Pennsylvania State Police responded to more calls but made fewer arrests since Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order has been in place, according to data released by the authorities.
“People are abiding by Governor Wolf’s order,” said Ryan Tarkowski, Pennsylvania State Police communications director. “For the most part we are seeing voluntary compliance.”
State police statistics from mid-March to mid-April show police responding to 35,965, an increase of more than 15,000 from 20,549 over the previous period.
Over the same period, arrests dropped from 2,317 to 265, according to the state police.
Property crimes fell from 667 to 63, while crashes decreased from 1,235 to 320 in just more than a month, the statistics show. Total arrests were at 1,286 to 319 while DUI arrests went from 420 to 124.
State police can’t solve COVID-19 but the community can play a huge part, Tarkowski said.
“It appears that people are staying home,” he said. “I don’t speak for the health department but we are seeing the models are showing totals going down and we all need to stay the course.”
In Milton, Trooper Mark Reasner said Valley barracks are, “quiet.”
“We are seeing the same things in our area as everyone else across the state,” he said. “People are staying at home. This also gives us a chance to look over older cases and investigate things we may not have had the chance to do previously.”