NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin man allegedly uploaded to the internet 10 photos and videos of child pornography, according to state police.
William D. Brittain, 53, possessed the images in his Yahoo! email account when confronted by police, arrest papers state.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided police six cyber tips linking Brittain to the email account and a local internet provider, arrest papers state. The alleged incident dates from Dec. 16, 2018 to March 26, 2020, the day state police served a search warrant at Brittain’s home on Nagle Street.
“The defendant’s phone was found in his possession. The defendant and I reviewed the images from the cyber-tips. He related he did have possession of these images in an email account. The account has since been shut down,” Cpl. Christopher Hill, state police Computer Crimes Unit, wrote in the criminal complaint.
Hill charged Brittain with 10 counts of disseminating child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of children, all of which are felonies.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, arraigned Brittain on March 26 and released him from custody on $100,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.