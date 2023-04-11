HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police announced Easter weekend travel across the state resulted in four fatal crashes with four deaths, the same number as in 2022.
According to a press release by the state police, troopers investigated 410 vehicle crashes which resulted in four fatalities and 110 injuries during the Easter holiday weekend. Alcohol was a factor in 31 crashes, none of which were fatal, the report said.
Troopers arrested 329 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 15,146 traffic citations during the three days beginning April 7. Troopers cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.