Individuals are attempting to scam registered sex offenders by tricking them into paying money to avoid arrest, according to the state police.
Trooper Stuart Koch, a public information officer for Troop H, in Harrisburg, released a state-wide alert informing registered sex offenders of the alleged scam starting to take place.
"A registered sex offender receives a telephone call from an individual claiming to be a law enforcement official," Koch said. "The caller advises the registered sex offender that he or she is not in compliance with their registration requirements, and sometimes claims to hold a warrant for the offender’s arrest. The caller advises that the issue can be resolved if the registered sex offender obtains some form of cash card and/or arranges a money transfer."
Koch said anyone receiving this type of call should not initiate any type of financial transaction without verifying the validity of the call.
"The Pennsylvania State Police does not solicit registered sex offenders for any type of monetary compensation to gain compliance with registration requirements," Koch said. "Any issues concerning compliance with registration requirements is only resolved by an offender appearing at an approved registration site, or by personal contact with a law enforcement official."
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said sex offenders are told exactly what is expected of them at the time of sentencing.
"Any questions, they should call nearest state police barracks," Piecuch said. "No one would ever get a phone call like that. We are interested in them fulfilling their obligations, but when in doubt they should call state police."
If a registered sex offender receives this type of call and has any question regarding their compliance status, they should contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170.