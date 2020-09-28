By Francis Scarcella
SELINSGROVE — State police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who troopers say stabbed another man in the arm Saturday night in the parking lot of the Selinsgrove Speedway.
Trooper Mark Reasner, who is based at the Selinsgrove state police station, said police are looking for any information about a man in his late 40s or early 50s, approximately 170 to 200 pounds.
Reasner said the stabbing occurred at the raceway, located at 330 Route 35 in Penn Township, Snyder County, where the unknown man approached the victim in the parking lot at around 8:44 p.m. and stabbed him in the right arm.
The suspect left the scene, Reasner said.
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with dark hair and a mustache. Police said he was wearing a grey sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove state police at 570-374-8145.