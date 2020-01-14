HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday that troopers confiscated $8,770,800 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2019. Overall in 2019, troopers seized more than $43 million worth of illegal drugs, including nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
The drug seizure totals were as follows: cocaine, 79.54 lbs., $1,749,880; crack cocaine, 3.94 lbs., $63,040; heroin, 43.44 lbs., $1,476,960; fentanyl, 60 lbs., $960,000; LSD, 286 doses, $5,720; marijuana, THC – liquid, 26.93, pints, $180,431, marijuana THC – solid, 54.9 lbs., $274,500; marijuana plants, 101 plants, $16,665; processed marijuana, 1,016.44 lbs., $3,049,320; methamphetamines, 81.92 lbs., $819,200; MDMA – ecstasy, 0.33 lbs., $10,924; MDMA – pills, 197 pills, $2,955; other narcotics, 8.11 lbs., $16,455; other narcotics (pills), 36,976 pills, $144,750. State police also collected 830 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter.
In 2018, troopers confiscated over $66 million in prohibited drugs, including 197 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
— RICK DANDES