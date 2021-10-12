SUNBURY — A Sunbury man allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl while she was sleeping between June 2019 and February 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed by the state police.
Michael I. Bishop, 44, of Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony count of corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent. State Trooper Josiah Reiner, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, filed the charges in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
Bishop was arraigned and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township for one day before posting $150,000 cash bail on Sept. 30. Bishop posted the amount through a professional bondsman.
The state police at Stonington were notified of a Childline Report by Northumberland County Children & Youth Services. The report alleged that the victim was being sexually abused by Bishop, police reported.
The mother of the victim told police she was going through her daughter's phone and saw messages relating to the alleged sexual abuse. The daughter said the alleged abuse would happen when Bishop thought she was asleep, police reported.
The girl told police she started wearing more clothing when she slept at night but that didn't stop the assault, police reported.
The girl said she pretended to be asleep when the abuse was happening. The abuse happened between 20 and 30 times over an eight-month period, police reported.
Bishop allegedly admitted in September to the child's mother that the girl was not lying about the sexual abuse, police reported.
Bishop is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 in front of Toomey.