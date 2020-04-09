MIFFLINBURG — State police arrested a Union County man on allegations he molested a 10-year-old girl at his Limestone Township home last month, according to a criminal complaint.
Brian K. Gemberling, 56, allegedly asked the child on March 18 to remove her pants and underwear before touching her, arrest papers state. Gemberling confessed to the incident when confronted by relatives, police said.
The child said Gemberling had previously touched her similarly one other time two to three years ago, arrest papers state.
Trooper Justin Rosboschil, state police at Milton, charged Gemberling with two felony counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault, four misdemeanor indecent assault counts, two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and two summary counts of harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Gemberling on April 2. He is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.