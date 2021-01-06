State Correctional Institution in Coal Township is reporting 183 active positive cases of COVID-19 inside the prison, thus sending state officials to continue the mitigation steps to stop the spread within the facility.
According to the state Department of Corrections database, on Tuesday it was reported that 11 staff members and zero inmates tested positive.
By Wednesday morning the database updated showing 120 inmates out of the 2,284 inmates have now tested positive.
"SCI-Coal Township, along with all of our facilities, has taken a number of mitigation steps," Maria Bivens spokesperson said Wednesday.
"They have increased sanitization efforts, issued sanitizing chemicals to each cell, and inmates are encouraged to clean frequently. Inmates are asked to focus on the high touchpoints within the areas. Also, masks, and other PPE are given to inmates and are replaced by the Unit Management Team when needed."
Bivens said the prison has had a total of 429 cases, with 183 active cases currently. She said 246 have recovered and 419 have had determined to be asymptomatic positive.
Total staff members that have tested positive are 86, with 22 active cases, Bivens said.
There have been zero deaths reported at SCI-Coal Township from COVID-19.
"Just as we see a surge in community COVID-19 cases, our corrections/parole supervision system is experiencing a surge in cases," Bivens said. "As a result, we are taking advantage of the nearly 6,000 decreases in our inmate population we've experienced since March to reorganize and reset our system. We have a sound transfer protocol in place. We test inmates for COVID-19 prior to transfer. No one is moved unless they test negative. Once moved, the inmates are immediately quarantined for 14 days and then tested again. We take the safety and health of our staff and inmates very seriously."
Bivens said SCI-Coal Township will no longer serve as a parole violator reception center at the end of January.
"It should be noted that this prison presently serves as a parole violator return/reception facility for the eastern part of the state," she said. "As such, it is not unexpected that the prison will experience COVID-19 cases, because parole violators are returning to the system directly from the communities where COVID-19 is present. Officials at this prison test parole violators upon reception and immediately quarantine them while awaiting test results. By the end of January, SCI Coal Township will no longer serve as a parole violator reception center, as those inmates will then be sent to SCI Smithfield."
Bivens praised the staff at SCI-Coal Township.
"The efforts taken by the administration, and all staff members, at SCI Coal Township have been done with one goal, to stop the spread of this disease," she said. "DOC staff have remained professional, dedicated, and flexible with all the institutional changes this pandemic has caused. With the continued dedication, and hard work, from our staff, we hope to stop the spread of COVID-19 and be able to return to a new normal."
At the county level, Northumberland County Warden Bruce Kovach said Wednesday seven inmates are segregated and four staff members are quarantined due to COVID-19 cases.
Kovach said those 11 individuals are either positive or waiting on tests. None of those individuals are hospitalized or require special care, he said.