KELLY TWP. — Traffic signal improvements at seven intersections along Route 15 in Kelly Township were funded by $263,094 in state funding.
The township was one of 24 municipalities that shared $5 million in reimbursements from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT's) Green Light-Go program. The program's intent is to support traffic signal upgrades to increase safety and mobility across the state.
“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”
The Union County work included signal retiming, controller upgrades and improved signal communication. It was the only project in the Valley approved for program funds.