HARRISBURG — Recently elected Pa. House Rep. David Rowe (R-85, Lewisburg) was appointed on Monday to four legislative committees for the 2019-2020 legislative session: Finance, Aging and Older Adult Services, Children and Youth, and Local Government.
"I'm very excited to work on these committees that focus on the well-being of our citizens, as well as important issues that affect the fiscal health of the Commonwealth," Rowe said. "As someone who owns a small business in the fitness industry, I'm very passionate about health issues as well as policies affecting job creators in our communities."