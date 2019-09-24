HARRISBURG — Recently elected Pa. House  Rep. David Rowe (R-85, Lewisburg) was appointed  on Monday to four legislative committees for the  2019-2020 legislative session: Finance, Aging and Older Adult Services, Children and Youth, and Local Government.

"I'm very excited to work on these committees that focus on the well-being of our citizens, as well as important issues that affect the fiscal health of the Commonwealth," Rowe said. "As someone who owns a small business in the fitness industry, I'm very passionate about health issues as well as  policies affecting job creators in our communities."

 

Tags

Recommended for you