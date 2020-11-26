A photo posted to social media by state Rep. David Rowe, R-85, showing him holding his cellphone and a drink, at a bar on Wednesday has drawn a large response, both negative and positive.
In a post on the representative's Facebook page, Rowe's phone reads 5:01 p.m., one minute after all bars and restaurants were supposed to stop selling alcohol to customers on Wednesday following an order from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Monday meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the number of people out on a night known for social gatherings in bars.
Rowe's comment in the post reads "Happy Thanksgiving, Governor Tom Wolf!" As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the post had been shared 5,500 times with more than 3,100 comments.
Several calls and texts made by The Daily Item to Rowe on Thursday were not returned.
Evangelical Community Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker was among the commenters on the post.
“My team at the Hospital is working diligently with more sick people than you can imagine," she said. "This type of post by a leader in our region at Thanksgiving is demoralizing.”
Jeanne Anderson, from DuBois, commented, "Thank you for fighting for the citizens of Pennsylvania."
Jerry Heintzelman, of Lewisburg, in a comment said, "Thank you David, for all you do. It's good to have a Rep. with backbone."
Kristin Tweed, of Mifflinburg, said she was not pleased by the post.
"This is just really irresponsible as a leader and influencer in our community," said Tweed in the comment section. "No wonder people think it's all political when it comes to COVID and making decisions that could affect their lives and the lives of their loved ones. This just seems like a cheap way to get you some hometown approval."
Rowe won re-election to the state House of Representatives in the 85th District in the Nov. 3 election, defeating Democratic challenger Katie Evans.
Rowe garnered 20,506 votes, 68.2 percent, compared to 9,556 (31.8 percent) for Evans.