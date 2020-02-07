LEWISBURG — State Rep. David Rowe said he has put in a request to be placed on the state House committees for labor/industry and agricultural/rural affairs.
Rowe, who spoke to the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday at Brendan's Towne Tavern in Lewisburg, discussed his first 103 days as the state representative for the 85th district. As a freshman legislator, Rowe has five committee assignments: finances, aging and adult services, children and youth, game/fishery and local government.
"I'm very grateful especially for the finance committee," said Rowe. "It's fairly coveted. As a business guy, the tax policy and reform of it is very near and dear to my heart."
He requested agriculture and rural affairs due to the nature of the 85th. He requested labor and industry, another coveted committee, due to his business background.
"Those are things I'm very passionate about," he said.
Rowe said "building a network" and getting to know people has been the best part of his first three months. The most frustrating thing is getting hung up on issues that "should be fairly common sense," he said.
"People will keep their cards close to their chest, they'll hold out support waiting for a trade-off, the sorts of things that handicap real progress," he said.
The 85th District is still feeling the effects of Wood-Mode closure with Snyder County being the lowest in unemployment in the state, but its re-opening with a smaller workforce under a different owner, the opening of Bright Farms outside Selinsgrove and William Penn Cabinetry LLC in Freeburg has helped the situation, said Rowe.
"It's really hard to start a business, it's really hard to make a business run, and anyone who has ever tried will tell you that," he said.
Rowe discussed minimum wage, overtime policies, transportation, state police budget, property tax and gambling. Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan, a chamber member and moderator of the discussion, also brought up radar for municipal police, which currently is not allowed.
"If it's good for the goose, it's good for the gander," Rowe said. "If it's something larger counties and municipalities are allowed to have, there's no reason the smaller counties should be denied that access."
McGranaghan said 49 other states don't have a problem with radar for municipal police.
"Why is it likely to be a problem here?" he said.
Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett said Routes 11/15 is "an interstate highway disguised as a local street. It's really an unsafe situation for the police."