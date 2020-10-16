ELYSBURG — Dozens of Valley residents visited a remote COVID-19 testing site on Friday morning, the first of five days the state Department of Health offered free tests for the novel coronavirus.
More than 40 people were tested in the first few hours the outside clinic was open Friday, including Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon.
On Thursday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the remote testing location in the parking lot of Polar Tech in Ralpho Township. The testing site, which can accommodate up to 440 tests per day, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Tuesday.
"For someone that has some concerns, who may have been around someone and looking for some peace of mind, it's something to take advantage of," Klebon said after getting tested. "Maybe you are asymptomatic, and it's now available."
According to the Department of Health, Northumberland County's 8.6 percent positive test rate last week was the highest in the entire state. Since Oct. 1, there have been 234 cases in 15 days according to state data and 33 residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
Physician's Assistant Fola Onigbinde is part of the 12-person team that has been making its way around the state with the mobile testing labs. Onigbinde said the group has been in Bloomsburg and Indiana County with similar testing facilities.
"It's been a good pace," Onigbinde said. "It's been more steady than I thought it would be considering the demographics of the area. I do like it, this is a breeze. Nothing compares to taking care of patients on ventilators."
Dr. Jorge Simental, the lead physician at the site, would like to see as many Valley residents take advantage of the free testing as possible over the next four days.
"We will see as many as we can," he said. "We have rushes, in the morning when people are going to work, then around lunch and again after work."
Simental said the team is using a nasal/nostril swab rather than the more invasive testing used early in the process.
"It's a simple nostril swab, maybe 5-10 seconds," he said. "The other tests were very irritant. This is much less invasive."
Simental said the tests are sealed, dated, signed and sent to a lab. If the test is positive, officials will call the patient. If negative, an email will be sent.
"Just show up," he said. "We will be glad to see you here."
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is at no cost to those being tested. Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary, but patients should bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.