SUNBURY — State and city officials are working together to try and figure out how Sunshine Corners was operating with various code violations, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
"We are working to further investigate how often Sunshine Corners was inspected by the state and how they were able to renew their license through the state given the violations that were found during Tuesday's walkthrough."
Eighteen residents of the Market Street assisted living home — including 12 that were COVID-19 positive — were relocated to other facilities after the state Department of Human Services assisted with the emergency removal of the residents on Feb. 13, state officials said.
Sunbury Sunshine Corners is a licensed personal care home that was serving 21 residents prior to relocation, Erin James, spokesperson for the Department of Health said. In addition to the 18 relocated, three residents were hospitalized. The personal care home received its updated license this past summer, according to state officials.
Backer said several code violations caused the shutdown, and on Tuesday, state officials toured the building.
“We are working with the state to find a solution to the issues,” he said.
Backer said he was unsure when the structure would reopen.
Councilman Josh Brosious said licensing agencies need to be held accountable.
"They need to be held accountable to make sure they are safe for their residents," he said.
"This is a major reason why the city has updated our commercial buildings inspections ordinance to allow city inspectors to view commercial buildings more regularly to make sure these things do not happen."