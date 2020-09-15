Patient care inspections that concluded three days after the start of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center found no deficiencies at the facility.
The results of four separate complaints all ended with no citations filed against Milton Nursing or its operator, Bedrock Care. According to the latest state data released Tuesday, 33 residents died at the facility in the outbreak that dates to Aug. 3. There were 109 cases among residents and 56 among staff.
All four surveys conducted by inspectors of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Division of Nursing Care Facilities resulted from licensure complaints alleging potential violations of nursing facility regulations, one of which is noted specific to COVID-19.
The surveys concluded Aug. 6 and, according to a department spokesperson, the nature of the complaints are confidential.
“It is important to note that there are some surveys that take numerous days, and so just because that survey is publicly available, it doesn't necessarily mean we may not have had inspectors in surveying other issues at the same time. It is possible that another survey may not be publicly available yet, but could be soon,” Press Secretary Nate Wardle said.
The inspections at Milton Nursing count among 635 conducted at nursing facilities statewide including 379 complaint investigations, the results of which are included in the Department of Health’s August 2020 report. Five hundred of the inspections were specific to COVID-19. Nine sanctions were finalized against nursing care facilities.
To file a complaint, call 1-800-254-5164, fill out an online form at https://apps.health.pa.gov/dohforms/FacilityComplaint.aspx, email c-ncomplai@pa.gov or mail Division of Nursing Care Facilities Director, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of Nursing Care Facilities, 625 Forster St., Room 526, Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701.