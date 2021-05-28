HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education will host four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice their feedback.
The virtual hearings are scheduled for 8-9:30 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. June 9 and 10 and are part of a consultative process outlined in state law that has guided the system toward its goal of expanding student opportunities through integrations. The proposed plans would create two combinations of three co-equal campuses: California-Clarion-Edinboro universities in the western region and Bloomsburg-Lock Haven-Mansfield in the northeast.
Each hearing will include brief presentations by system leaders as well as opportunity for the public to voice their feedback on the proposed integrations.