HARRISBURG— The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is seeking statewide nominations for its fifth annual Female Veterans Day Ceremony as part of Women’s History Month in March 2020. The event will take place at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg and veterans selected will be honored by Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf.
“Over the last four years since the Commission for Women launched this initiative, we have honored over 80 Pennsylvania women who have served their country proudly,” Commission Chair Randi Teplitz said. “The Commission recognizes the unique challenges faced by women in the military, as women only comprise about 20 percent of the armed services. I encourage anyone who knows a deserving woman veteran to nominate her for this honor.”
The Female Veterans Day nomination form should be filled out online. Nominees must be current Pennsylvania residents and have served at least four years in any branch of the U.S. military. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 1, 2020. Final honorees will be notified via email by Feb. 28, 2020. For additional information on the nomination process, please contact the Commission for Women at women@pa.gov.
— RICK DANDES