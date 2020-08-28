SUNBURY — A 26-year-old Sunbury man accused of viewing child pornography may not be competent enough to stand trial, according to Chief Public Defender Ed Greco.
Dustin Allen Young, 26, of Race Street, and Greco appeared in Northumberland County Court on Thursday in front of Judge Paige Rosini on a motion to determine competency. The Commonwealth has 30 days to review the mental evaluation.
Greco explained that Dr. Frederick Gimino originally issued a report on Young's competency, but Gimino passed away on Feb. 2. The district attorney's office, therefore, does not have an opportunity to cross-examine Gimino about his findings, Greco said.
A second evaluation was performed by another doctor. Rosini granted a continuance and gave the Commonwealth 30 days to go over the new report.
Young is facing 16 felony charges consisting of 10 counts of child pornography, five counts of disseminating photographs/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication device.
A search conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police of Young's home revealed a laptop with five images of underage girls ranging from infants to pre-pubescent in sexually graphic poses or acts. An external hard drive also contained images of child pornography, police said.
The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee on Thursday.