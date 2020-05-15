Two more Valley residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 — one in Montour County and one in Snyder County — the state Department of Health announced on Friday.
The death is the first in Montour County and second in Snyder County. State health officials announced another 124 fatalities across the state on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 4,342.
There have been four deaths of Valley residents: Two in Snyder and one each in Montour and Union counties. Geisinger said approximately 90 COVID-19 patients it has treated system-wide have died, while two patients at Evangelical Community Hospital have died, hospital officials said.
On Friday, Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz was in the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee meeting via Zoom. Friday marked 19 days since the last time Snyder County had a new positive case of COVID-19.
“We get very little, if any, information from the Department of Health,” said Kantz. “To not get information on positive tests is frustrating. (Friday), according to the Department of Health’s numbers, Snyder County has seen its second death in the county. We received no word whatsoever from the Department of Health.”
Kantz said it “very sad” the DOH can’t notify the county when a death occurs.
“It’s been crickets,” he said.
The commissioner said Snyder County residents and business owners have done their job in keeping the numbers down.
“Now it’s time to let them go back and do their jobs,” he said.
Kantz criticized the governor, saying he didn’t believe that Wolf has a plan to fully reopen the state.
“It’s time to get us back to work, it’s time the governor gets a plan in action. Quite frankly, if we don’t soon see a plan, we’re going to take our own plan into consideration,” he said.
New cases
Across the Valley, there have now been 263 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the state started tracking data in mid-March. Five new cases were announced locally, including four in Northumberland County and one in Union. Northumberland now has had 136 cases overall, followed by Montour (50), Union (44) and Snyder (33).
The 986 new cases the DOH announced Friday push the statewide total by 60,622.
Most of the deaths — 2,991 of 4,332 — have been linked to the 550 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive.
According to state data, 1,959 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. There are 416 residents on a ventilator.
The Department of Health announced 259,210 negative tests have been conducted statewide.