The Daily Item
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvanians still looking for quick information on COVID-19 vaccine availability can find answers from the state’s app, released last year to track the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Health announced that residents can now use COVID Alert PA to access important COVID-19 vaccine information, including alerts regarding eligibility.
Through Sunday, there have been 2,307,725 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide. DOH officials and health leaders expect the numbers to go up significantly in the coming weeks due to improved weather and the approval of a one-shot dose from Johnson & Johnson.
“More than 792,000 Pennsylvanians who have downloaded COVID Alert PA have been asking for the ability to access vaccine information through the app so it’s easier for themselves, their family members, and their loved ones to stay up-to-date on the vaccine process,” Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.
“Through this update, users can now find the number of Pennsylvanians vaccinated, the locations of our vaccine providers, and can access the “Your Turn” eligibility tool through the app. We are continuously working to make certain that every Pennsylvanian has access to the most updated COVID-19 vaccine information in the state and are continuing to ensure the vaccine is provided in an ethical, equitable, and efficient way.”
Among the new functions, the app will now offer: COVID-19 vaccine resources like Your Turn eligibility tool, vaccine provider locations near you, and access to CDC’s V-Safe health checker; the ability to track state and county-level COVID-19 vaccine administrations; updated data and privacy policies.
Since the launch in September 2020, DOH officials say there have been 792,974 downloads onto smartphone devices. There were 3,780 positive cases who confirmed their positivity through the app, 1,631 of those positive cases uploaded their random IDs, which generated 784 close-contact exposure alerts.
Beam said if an individual does not have internet access and has questions about the vaccine process, they can call 877-PA-HEALTH to speak with a representative.
If an individual is currently eligible, the representative will help the individual locate nearby vaccine providers and provide contact information so the individual can make a vaccine appointment directly with a provider.
The Your Turn tool provides a way to register and to be alerted when someone becomes eligible, along with a provider map to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider and a list of all of the locations that received vaccine and how much was delivered.