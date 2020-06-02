Pennsylvania’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants are being warned by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to watch for potential scams.
The DOH urges residents to not disclose personal information without verifying the identity of the caller. Although WIC clinics do perform eligibility determinations, they will never call participants to request their bank account information to deposit funds directly into their accounts.
“The WIC program provides access to resources for mothers and children across Pennsylvania and we do not want our WIC participants worried about being taken advantage of — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We want participants to be alert, but know their information is protected and their benefits will continue to be distributed through secure means. Please be aware of potential scammers looking to steal personal information and report their number so more Pennsylvanians do not have this experience.”
If a WIC participant is unsure if a request for information is legitimate they should contact their local WIC office. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WIC services are available over the phone or by virtual appointments until counties reopen into the green phase. Report scams to local law enforcement or file a consumer complaint to the Office of the Attorney General through an online form by calling 800-441-2555, or by email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.
— RICK DANDES