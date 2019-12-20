SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman accused of defrauding public assistance received more than $37,000 after lying that her children's father no longer lived with the family, according to state officials.
Michelle Ramos, 26, of Spruce Street, was one of 45 individuals accused of welfare fraud charges in November, according to an announcement by the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) on Friday. The total restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases is $211,274.32 — including $37,107.76 in subsidized daycare over three years from Ramos.
OSIG Supervisors Alexandria Kennedy and Eric Dymond, of the Bureau of Fraud Prevention and Prosecution, filed one felony count of obtaining assistance through fraud against Ramos in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey on Nov. 13. The case was bound over to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Ramos failed to report as required that Robert Ramos, the father of her three children, was living in the household. Kennedy and Dymond received the overpayment referral from the Early Learning Resource Center in Northumberland.
Ramos submitted an application for Subsidized Child Care benefits on March 16, 2016, that indicated that her husband was part of the household and worked as a self-employed barber. Prior to being deemed eligible, Ramos reported that her husband was no longer a member of the household, according to court documents.
In interviews and forms in the following three years for SCC, Ramos continued to claim that her husband did not live with her and the children. However, in other public assistance forms, tax paperwork and public utility bills, both Ramos and her husband were reported as living in the same household, according to court documents.
Ramos received SCC benefits from May 31, 2016, through April 26, 2019, that she was not entitled to receive, according to court documents.
“The Office of State Inspector General works hard to ensure that only eligible citizens receive public assistance,” said State Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer in Friday's media release. “We play an important role in Pennsylvania’s social safety net, working with law enforcement partners across the Commonwealth to safeguard the public’s trust in these vital programs.”
Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded, according to OSIG.
The OSIG filed 23 cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance that were graded as felonies of the third degree. The defendants are from the counties of Philadelphia, Lebanon, Lancaster, Montgomery, Berks, Blair, Dauphin, York, Lackawanna, Allegheny, Delaware and Erie. In addition, the OSIG filed 23 separate misdemeanor charges of public benefits fraud.
Ramos, who is free on $10,000 unsecured bail, is scheduled to appear for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) court on Thursday. at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 30 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
ARD is a pre-trial intervention program in Pennsylvania for nonviolent offenders with limited or no prior record. Candidates admitted into the program are closely screened by the district attorney’s office.
Defendants with very little or no criminal record in cases usually involving less serious offenses are routinely placed in the ARD program. Those placed in the program must agree to a probationary sentence with conditions imposed by the judge such as restitution to the victim. If the defendant completes the sentence, any record is automatically expunged. If the defendant fails to complete the sentence, they will be revoked from the program and the case will go to trial.