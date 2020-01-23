SUNBURY — The status conference for a man accused of impersonating a federal agent was rescheduled to a later date.
Michael Robinson, 57, of Shamokin, was originally scheduled to appear on Wednesday in Northumberland County Court, but the hearing was rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. March 24 in front of Senior Judge Lawrence Clark.
Robinson on Aug. 12 and 13 identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator and threatened to arrest city council members at Shamokin and Sheriff Bob Wolfe at the county courthouse, according to court documents.
He also provoked a fight inside the prison, police said.
