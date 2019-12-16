SUNBURY — A status hearing for a man accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz was delayed on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
The case against Christopher Weston, 37, of Shenandoah, will be back in court on Dec. 26, according to defense attorney Mike O'Donnell. Weston is also scheduled for a criminal motion hearing on Dec. 27 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.
Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn't legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston's Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.