SUNBURY — A status hearing for accused killer Jose Colon was delayed on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Defense attorney Jim Best, who is representing Colon, 43, of Shamokin, told the court that he was waiting on expert evaluation and reports. The continuance would count against the defense, according to Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger.
The Commonwealth is seeking the death penalty for Colon for the killing of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Ortiz. He is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots.
He allegedly confessed to the murder during an interview on March 7 at the Stonington state police station, according to a criminal complaint. Colon admitted to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment on Rock Street and continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground, according to documents. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, the complaint states.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER