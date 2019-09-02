SHAMOKIN — Employees in the Shamokin school district conducting outside work during school hours still have no rules to follow despite remarks from some school officials that the board would create a policy five months ago.
District Business Manager Karen Colangelo responded Aug. 27 to Right to Know request seeking a copy of the policy and log sheets — which are to be filled out by employees requesting to conduct outside work — by saying the documents did not exist. The Right to Know request was filed July 29.
In March, School Directors Brian Persing, Melissa Hovenstine and Jeff Kashner released a statement saying the school district was aware that outside work by employees, including Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association work, was being conducted on school time.
The directors said they were instructing Colangelo to create a policy that included the log sheets.
Hovenstine refused to comment following the Right to Know request. The rest of the Shamokin Area School Board refuses to comment to the newspaper after multiple attempts have been made through emails and phone calls.
Colangelo refuses to comment to The Daily Item except through Right to Know requests.
In March, she sent an email saying, "The Shamokin Area school board recognizes that there are times when district employees are either contacted or need to perform PIAA business during the school day hours.
"Moving forward, the district is establishing procedures through the business office that will track the PIAA time of such district employees. Submission of request for paid leave time will be required of these employees for those time periods involving PIAA activity. A time log form will be created and submitted monthly for verification of submittal of paid leave time."
In June, The Daily Item asked Colangelo for a copy of the policy and Colangelo sent an email saying she would provide the documents but then declined to provide the newspaper with the policy.
"Upon legal counsel review it was deemed to be a draft as stated in the response to The Right to Know," Colangelo wrote in an email.
The request for the policy came after the newspaper sought information on district employees conducting PIAA work on school time.
The Daily Item and the Shamokin Area School District met in mediation in May at the state Office of Open Records in Harrisburg. The two sides agreed on the total amount of emails that would be disclosed for six administrators.
The district said a total of 1,296 emails were reviewed but Colangelo only sent 86 to the paper. Colangelo said nearly 600 of the total emails were PIAA related and were all sent or received by Former Shamokin Area Transitions Coordinator Jim Zack.
Zack is the president of the board for the PIAA and also the head of District IV. Zack has since retired from the district but was retained as a substitute teacher. Zack was also hired as an assistant football coach in the Lewisburg Area School District. According to PIAA officials, being the head of PIAA does not conflict with coaching in any districts.
The Office of Open Records said the material inside Zack's district emails would be "hard to get" because the records contained personal information concerning student athletes.
The office said those emails, if obtained, would take time because each party mentioned would have to be given notice a request was made. Most of the information contained information that could have been redacted, according to the Office of Open Records.
Colangelo signed a sworn affidavit stating she instructed district IT Administrator Ben Anderson to conduct a search and she determined the email's she released were the only ones to be public information.
Colangelo said she reviewed Zack's phone.
The Office of Open records said Colangelo signing a sworn affidavit is legal because it comes with a penalty of perjury if it can be proved that any false statements were made.
District solicitor Ben Pratt was paid $8,324 as of July 1 just for Right to Know requests from The Daily Item. The Daily Item did not use any attorneys during the near three-month process.