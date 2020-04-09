Valley students may be attending only virtual school these days, but that hasn't stopped them from learning, especially about finance and investments.
The Spring 2020 Stock Market Challenge, involving teams from area schools, just completed its eighth week, and as has been the case in the previous seven, Lewisburg Area teams are leading the high school and middle school divisions.
Selinsgrove Area teams have held on to second place in both divisions, while a Mifflinburg Area team has slipped in ahead of one from Shamokin Area to take third in the high school division. Midd-West maintained its third-place presence in the middle school division.
"As the entire world waits for outcomes, our students are learning from an unprecedented situation, which could be one of the most significant learning experiences in their young lives," said Alan W. Dakey, president of the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL), which conducts the Stock Market Challenge in the schools.
Valley high school and middle school students participate in the competition, in which teams of students from each school manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The Northumberland National Bank and The Daily Item sponsor the Stock Market Challenge.
"Congratulations to Lewisburg High School, under the leadership of Mr. Michael Creeger, and Lewisburg/Donald Eichhorn Middle School, under the leadership of Mr. Tris West, for ranking in first place this week," said Jennifer Henderson, of PennCFL, who provided the latest standings.
The rankings are:
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $194,950.41
2. Selinsgrove Area $181,136.87
3. Mifflinburg Area $115,169.65
4. Shamokin Area $114,380.71
5 Midd-West $103,132.95
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $164,745.52
2. Selinsgrove Area $139,607.79
3. Midd-West $118,378.03
4. Milton Area $108,875.22
5. Shamokin Area $108,332.55