NORTHUMBERLAND — It's a long process making a movie.
Especially when the moviemakers make it one photo at a time.
Daniel Shellenberger, 12, Benjamin Gelbaugh, 7, and Ben Laubach, 9, all of Northumberland, were doing just that on Thursday evening at the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library. They changed the position of LEGO figures they made, took a photo with an iPad, then moved it again, repeating the process in making their "American Ninja Warrior" stop-action video.
They are among five kids in the weekly LEGO Club program at the library, where they create figures and structures with the interlocking plastic brick toys. And sometimes, make a stop-action video.
The local LEGO Club was around long before the American version of Lego Masters debuted Wednesday night. In the show, 10 teams of creators compete against the clock and each other as they try to build elaborate structures out of LEGOS. The show originated in Britain in 2017. An Australian version followed in 2019.
"We're going into our third year," said Kim King, the library's youth services coordinator. "We started it in the summer."
Now it's one hour a week year-round, she said.
The LEGOs are stored in boxes in the history room adjacent to the second-floor room where the LEGO creation happens. Sometimes the kids want to save what they made, King added.
She said Thursday's session was the fourth week that Daniel, Benjamin and Ben have worked on the video.
How long do they plan to make it?
"We don't know yet," said Benjamin, a first-grader at St. Joseph School, Danville.
As of Thursday, they had 51 seconds of it. That represents 510 different frames or photos, or 10 frames per second.
The video shows the ninja figure going through an obstacle course. One scene shows an audience of LEGO figures. They still have to add sound.
Daniel, a Shikellamy Middle School seventh-grader, said, "A bunch of people will go through the course."
He said only some would succeed.
"There will be more than one winner," said Ben, a fourth-grader at Priestley Elementary School. "Or else, people will think it's rigged."
"Another one of our ideas was a zombie apocalypse," Daniel said.
King said the kids come in with their own ideas and start building.
Benjamin and Ben also did a stop-action movie during the summer program with Rand Whipple of Box of Light Studio, King said. Daniel took part in claymation stop-action class through Box of Light.
"They learned the editing process," she said of kids in the latter.