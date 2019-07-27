NORTHUMBERLAND — The right side of Front Street, in Northumberland Borough, will be paved today, from Old Danville Highway to Wallace Street.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning motorists to expect delays and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area. Parking will be restricted on the right side of the road where the contractor is paving. On King Street, conflicts between existing underground utilities and the proposed storm sewer were uncovered this week.
Work was stopped until plans could be revised. Utilities will be relocated on King Street between Water Street and Priestly Avenue beginning later next week. Once the utilities are relocated, the proposed storm sewer can be constructed.
— RICK DANDES