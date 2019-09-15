By Rick Dandes
NORTHUMBERLAND — The latest, most complicated phase of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s 4-year $13.7 million borough road reconstruction project, which has closed off King Street to the Priestley Bridge, has caused patronage to sharply drop off at the Priestley-Forsyth Library, said director Jeffery Johnstonbaugh.
“Despite all detours and traffic issues,” Johnstonbaugh said, “we were doing OK until a week ago Monday. We had been told that when the work on King Street at the bridge began in earnest people would still have access to the Library via the southern end of the park, where people would normally be ticketed for making a U-turn.”
At Johnstonbaugh’s request PennDOT construction manager Mindy Foresman said that U-turn would be permitted.
Until it became impossible.
“I don’t know what changed in their thinking,” Johnstonbaugh continued. “But all of the sudden the barriers were moved, closing off the ends of the park in both directions. And we were told no, there is not going to be access. By early in the week, they had already started to dig. And so people had very limited access to this library. Personally I am very upset about that.”
Library visits are down, Johnstonbaugh noted. “Days where we would normally have 100-plus people, we’re having 60. And this has been happening because people don’t want to come to town with all the detours and road work.”
Loyal patrons, he noted, still find their way here, they know we’re open. Molly Deppen came to the library after school last Tuesday.
“I walk,” she said, shrugging. “There is so much work going on in town.”
Once the initial digging is done, Johnstonbaugh said, “I was told they will put some stones back in at the end of the park just so people have access to us.”
Parking will be available “anywhere around King Street Park if they choose,” Johnstonbaugh said. “I respect Mindy [Foresman] very much and when she says people will have more access I believe her.”
Children’s librarian Kim King agreed that patronage is down, “but I’ve been heartened by our regular patrons, expecially our kids and their parents who’ve continued to attend our children’s programs.”
“We’ve been posting to our patrons on Facebook, be patient,” Johnstonbaugh said.