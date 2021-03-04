SUNBURY — Street sweeping in Sunbury will switch its hours of operation in April in a test run to improve quality of service, according to Councilman Josh Brosious.
During a Zoom town hall meeting Thursday, Brosious and city streets department Supervisor Steve Welker met with citizens to discuss the new plans, which include moving operations from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Brosious said the move is being made to help get more sweeping done and better efficiency and not disrupt as many neighborhoods.
"We have been working with other municipalities in order to get a better game plan for our residents," Brosious said.
A new schedule is being finalized and Welker said the test run will last about two months.
"We are going to try this and see where the holes are," Welker said. "We are hoping this move will help neighborhoods and employees."
Police Chief Brad Hare said the city will be giving a two-week leeway for people to get used to the changes.
"We will only be issuing warnings," Hare said.
Brosious said he is hoping the changes will help residents who potentially would be leaving for work in the morning so they wouldn't have to worry about moving their vehicle.
The revised schedule will be posted in the next few days, Welker said.
At the March 8 City Council work session, council members will discuss the new plan and then a vote will be two weeks later on whether to pass a resolution and amend the current ordinance, Brosious said.
If the resolution were to pass, then Brosious said the street sweeping would begin sometime in early April.
Welker said anyone with questions can contact the city garage and he will answer the best he could.
"We encourage residents with questions to call us," he said.
Welker and Brosious said if approved the city would be placing flyers throughout neighborhoods in order to keep the residents informed.
For more infromation contact Welker at 570-286-5761.