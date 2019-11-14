MANDATA — The student council at Line Mountain School District donated $501 to Evangelical Community Hospital.
The funds were from the profits of the Think Pink T-shirt sales during homecoming week. The money benefited the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health at the hospital in Lewisburg.
"This gift will touch many in our community by helping us fulfill our mission of providing exceptional health care, accessible to all, in the safest and most compassionate atmosphere possible," said Associate Vice President/Chief Development Officer Donna Schuck in a letter to the district.