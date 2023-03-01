MILTON — A high school senior who hopes to establish an esports team at Milton Area School District may not ever benefit from the fruits of his labor.
Gaven Russell, 17, of Milton, approached the school board last week to present the opportunities and scholarships students will have as part of a competitive video games league. Russell said he will graduate this year without being part of any potential team.
“The goal is to put a good foundation down for future years,” said Russell. “There won’t be much opportunity for me if we get a team together this year, but hopefully they can get an advisor for next year. It’s gotten a lot of positive feedback. It seems like a lot of students want to participate.”
Russell and Tyler Lobos, who graduated in 2021, tossed the idea around a few years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed any decisions. Russell recently brought the idea up again with high school co-Principal Andrew Rantz, and they prepared the presentation together for the Feb. 21 public school board meeting.
Russell said students who compete would have the opportunity for scholarships, educational experiences and making a career out of it. Games include Rocket League, Minecraft, Halo, League of Legends, Chess, Rainbow Six Siege, Brawlhalla, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant.
Teams compete against schools across the country. Students compete in finals for state, regional and national levels. The 2022 preseason started Sept. 12 and ran through Sept. 23 with the regular season from Sept. 26 to Nov. 27. The playoffs were from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 and the finals were Dec. 12-14. It’s a similar format in the spring, said Russell.
“With those different games, you can have a team for each individual game,” said Russell. “This opens up a doorway to have a lot of different teams with a lot of different kids being able to compete. It’s a great opportunity to get a lot of kids out there competing.”
Students can earn scholarships that range from $250 to $1,000, he said.
“Not only are you having fun by playing and making memories with your friends, but you can also actually get money out of this for college,” said Russell. “Students can use this experience to get into college esports team, as well as make it professionally if they’re good enough.”
Esports leads to career pathways related to computers, it helps with critical problem-solving skills and lets students work as a team, he said.
The Pew Research Center reported that 97 percent of teens ages 12-17 play computer, web, portable, or console games. Gamingconcepts.gg reports that as many as 80 percent of students who participate in esports have never participated in any other school activity.
The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), a nonprofit membership association, was organized by and on behalf of its 240 member institutions. It boasts more than 5,000 students and $16 million in esports scholarships and aid.
“This opens up a way to get those kids to participate in extracurriculars,” said Russell. “Maybe they’re idly sitting by, breezing through high school, they want to participate but they don’t know how to. This is a great way for them to be able to do that. It’s an awesome opportunity for those kids.”
The High School Esports League reports that school districts in Mount Carmel, Loyalsock, East Lycoming, Tamaqua and a handful of schools in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas all have esports teams.
“We have local schools in the area who already have teams and are jumping the gun on this,” said Russell. “It would be a great time to get in and beat up these other local schools.”
Russell said a district team would need an advisor and eventually may need funding to purchase new computers and other equipment for members.
Rantz said esports is becoming more popular. It has become a varsity and collegiate-level sport across the country, he said.
“Gaven has been on me for quite some time on this,” he said. “The fact he’s talking about scholarships and post-secondary opportunities. That’s a real thing. Kids are getting full rides to college to play esports.”
Rantz said the district wants to have avenues for all students in Milton.
“People view our district as a hub of this community,” he said. “We need to offer a lot of different activities and extracurriculars for these kids.”
The goal is to start off as a club, said Rantz.
“We are investigating, and it could potentially be something that could be started at Milton,” said Rantz.