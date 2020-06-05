Susquehanna University and Mifflinburg Area School District this week condemned separate unrelated videos created by students, one using the n-word and another mocking the protests against police brutality of unarmed black citizens.
The university’s vice president for student life, Susan Little Lantz, said in a statement to the campus community that the incoming freshman, who in a 4-second clip spoke the slur off-camera, won’t be attending Susquehanna in the fall.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel posted a statement on the Mifflinburg district’s website, describing a video from two district students as promoting “a racist and discriminatory view of others.” A minute-long clip shows two students deriding the legitimacy of the protests, with one of the students claiming black persons feel entitled because of slavery.
Both videos were posted and shared online through social media. They surfaced this week as peaceful protests extended beyond metropolitan cities to small towns like Sunbury, Milton and Shamokin. More protests are planned this weekend including Sunday in Danville and Mifflinburg.
Lichtel said he watched the clip multiple times and contemplated what disciplinary action he could take. One student graduated though the other remains in the district, he said. Ultimately, because it didn’t occur on school property or related to a school function, Lichtel said he couldn’t enact punishment.
“This is a really poor representation of our community. It’s upsetting on a personal level. I guarantee should something like this surface at a school function or event, we would absolutely take action. We don’t tolerate this language and attitude in our schools,” Lichtel said.
Lichtel's statement said the district would look to "design improvements in our academic program for a stronger education in the area of social citizenship and discrimination reduction."
A seven-man team organized in Milton under the name If Not Us, Then Who, planned the Milton event and are hosting the Mifflinburg demonstration. They are Kareem Williams Jr., Frank Manzano, Raff Rodriguez, Keayon Williams, Xavier Rodriguez, Gage Heller and Brandon Rogers.
“There is nothing for us to comment on about that video. Our values are clear and we want nothing but peace and equality,” the statement said in part. “We want real legislation to be passed through our federal government holding officers accountable for their actions, that’s first and foremost, but that will never happen unless the support of our local areas is all united on these matters.”
Amy Davis is the program coordinator for Student Diversity and Inclusion at Susquehanna University. The Lewisburg resident is Latina. Her late husband was African American. They have five children. She watched both videos.
“Anytime we are shining a spotlight on a painful legacy, the tendency is to want to look away,” Davis said. “There are so many great things about our Central Pennsylvania area, so many beautiful things, but we can’t deny the legacy we have here. We have to take a deep look, be honest and commit to making this area better for anyone living here.”
Jeff Hackenburg, Mifflinburg’s police chief, reviewed the borough-related video and said a lot of people approached him about it.
“The bottom line is, what they’re saying, while ignorant and offensive, I can’t see it as though they’re violating any law,” Hackenburg said. “I think it does put everyone on edge. We’re not taking any of it lightly.”
Hackenburg said he spoke Friday with organizers of Sunday’s protest. He’ll attend, he said, adding that there will be a police presence to keep the peace.
“Our role is to make sure they’re able to accomplish what they’re seeking to do, which is get their message out,” Hackenburg said. “I have no intention on stopping them as long as they’re conducting themselves within the law.”
Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney is an invited guest speaker at Sunday’s event. He said the cause is important and welcomes the message in Mifflinburg, the need underscored by the student video.
“I saw the video, I watched it, it was disgusting and offensive. I don’t know what they were thinking,” Cooney said.