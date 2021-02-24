DANVILLE — Nine Danville Area School District students on the forensics team competed at the Team Pittsburgh Winter Invitational Tournament held virtually on Jan. 30. Five of the nine were among the individual award winners.
The competiton included participants from 28 schools from four different states and totalling 215 entries in all.
"One of the things that stands out to me about this team of students is that they are all so dedicated to overcoming any obstacles," said team coach Elizabeth Ludwig. "One of the big obstacles this year was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. And making sure we host events that are safe with everyone who participated."
So every tournament this year is virtual.
"That has been a very big obstacle for students who are so invested in communications to overcome," Ludwig said. "They are used to communicating face-to-face and doing these public speaking competitions in person. They had to adapt to that virtual environment. It speaks to all of our competitors in Danville and all of the students that we coach that not only were they able to overcome that obstacle of the virtual space, but they were able to do it successfully.
"They have all carried themselves with integrity, character, and represent their school, while competing at a very high level and win these tournaments," she said.
The transition to debating virtually was relatively seamless, added Victoria Ludwig, also a forensics team coach. "Because the school had shifted to to virtual classroom learning last spring the students were used to the different nuances to doing work online. So this fall, when competitions started virtually, they were able to easily make the transition."
There are 30 students on the forensics team.
At the Team Pittsburgh event, sophomore Angela Weng took on the competition in the category of Original Oratory, where she presented her original speech “I Spy…” and encouraged her audiences to follow their childhood dreams.
Weng earned first place in one of her rounds, and placed fifth in the tournament.
Her fellow orator, Ella Hummel, advocated for the merits of quietness in her original speech, “The Misery of a World that Never Stops Talking” and earned sixth place in the tournament.
Senior Zoe Zola competed in two categories for the first time this season, entering in her event of Dramatic Interpretation and trying out the category of Prose. Her delivery of “The Food Monologues” by Kerri Kochanski earned her the sixth place spot in Dramatic Interpretation.
Danville’s dominance continued in the category of Student Congress.
Juniors Jyoti Alaparthi and Andrew Parker both were awarded the honor of Outstanding Speaker in their respective Congressional chambers, making them the co-champions of the category. Both competitors received multiple first-place rankings in their sessions and have earned bids to the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State tournament.