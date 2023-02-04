SELINSGROVE — Students from Region 7 of the Technology Student Association (TSA) filled Selinsgrove gymnasium and adjacent classrooms on Saturday, presenting their special projects for judging by tech experts.
Region 7 stems from the middle of the state up to the top of the state so the current chapters of Region 7 at Saturday's TSA convention were middle and high schools in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Montgomery, Montoursville, Muncy and Warrior Run.
High school chapters at convention were Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Montgomery, Montoursville, Muncy, Selinsgrove and Warrior Run.
Ryan Ferry, one of the judges said there were 32 categories in all, to consider.
There were about 400 events being presented Saturday, said Jonathan Jarrett, Selinsgrove High School technical education teacher.
Jarrett described the scene, with a smile, as "organized chaos. We have a wide range of events for middle school and high school kids to explore their creativity and show their skill set, problem solving and critical thinking.
Students made presentation in graphic design, video production, music production, racing cars, dragster, slight endurance. "Anything you can think of that deals with technology and problem solving," Jarrett said.
On hand to observe and advise the kids were engineers, retired teachers, volunteers, parents — anybody to help judge and coordinate everything.
Some chapters, a little bit larger than others, were represented by multiple number of students, Jarrett said.
Also going on Saturday were speeches made by groups about their projects. "We also have some guest speakers here, people from the woodworking industry, and from the engineering industry Livic Civil and someone from Advance Food Products," Jarrett added.
Jarrett said he has been "very impressed by what he has seen the students present. It's overwhelming. It's awesome to see this many people show up in one area and to see what they can do in a day.
'We hope all this learning is preparing students for the future. At least we hope so," he continued.
Kirk Marshal, a teacher from Bloomsburg High School noted that this year's projects were a large step forward over the last few years, when the pandemic limited face to face collaboration.
"But the work here I'm seeing is quite remarkable," he said.
Over at the race track, a Warrior Run team worked on their ride, The Colonel. Here the competition was tough, with teams judged on their ability to navigate a track in three-minute segments.
"I think we did pretty good," said driver Simon Ludovico, a junior at Warrior Run. One of his team mates, Dylan Laubach helped get the car in shape. In three minutes, the Colonel ran 18 laps.