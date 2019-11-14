SUNBURY — Fifth-grade students from Shikellamy Elementary School braved the bitter temperatures on Wednesday to decorate Market Street windows with winter murals.
The Hill Neighborhood Council will spend the next week with dozens of volunteers painting the storefront windows of Market Street with penguins, trees, ornaments, holiday scenes and other Christmas and winter-themed designs. It's the sixth year the organization led the project.
"It brings the community together," said Council President Natalie Wertman. "The students take a lot of pride and there's community spirit. I love the holidays, so this is big for me."
Families, Boy Scouts and Girl Scout Troops and about 80 other volunteers will be out at some point this week. On Wednesday, fifth-grade students from the Shikellamy School District accompanied by teachers and parents came out to paint the windows.
"The kids get excited about it every year," said Christina Landau, the art teacher for Oaklyn and Grace S. Beck Elementary Schools. "They look forward to it."
Some businesses have special-themed scenes. The McCarty’s Corner Pocket Billiards has a Christmas tree with billiards balls, the Wake & Wire Coffee shop has a steaming coffee cup and other businesses will likely request special scenes, according to Ryan Albertson, the art teacher at Priestley and Chief Shikellamy Elementary Schools.
Weis this year has Lego-themed snow scenes while Cole's Hardware on Chestnut Street has "Peanuts" characters, including Snoopy with presents, Albertson said.
Fifth-grade student Henry Snyder, 11, Northumberland, said he helped paint presents and the billard trees.
"I'm having fun," said Snyder. "I get to miss school."
Dunkin and Wake & Wire provided hot chocolate for the students. The Hill Neighborhood Council provided pizza, paint and supplies.
The windows will be finished before the holiday parade at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 where Santa Claus will come to the city and be stationed at Santa's Workshop on Market Street around Cameron Park.