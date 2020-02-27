COAL TOWNSHIP — The tiny house craze has reached the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center.
Construction trade students and their instructors have been working on a tiny house since November at the education facility in Coal Township. They said they hope to have the project finished before the end of the year. The ultimate goal of the administration is to sell the 140-square-foot of livable space and put the money back into the program.
"We thought it would be fun for students," said construction trades instructor Richard Roughton. "It ties together three of four components of the construction trade: plumbing, carpentry and electricity. It combines it all together and it ends in a finished project."
With an emphasis on simple and minimalist living, tiny houses gained popularity with Pinterest boards and blogs. They are also the subject of HGTV's "Tiny House, Big Living," an ongoing reality show that debuted in 2014 about homeowners seeking the downsized lifestyle.
The NCCTC project started in 2018, but was dormant for a year while teaching positions were rearranged. The current class has been building since November and started with just a floor and walls, Roughton said.
The 140-square-foot building on wheels is 13-foot, 4-inches high will be move-in ready. It will come with a small kitchen with a sink, microwave, refrigerator; a bed in the loft; a shower and toilet; a small living area; and lights and receptacles, he said.
It is powered with a 30-amp electrical generator and can also be hooked up at a campsite. It is "electrically comparable to a motor home or camper," said teacher aide Brian Hoy.
Shamokin Area junior Gabe Frye, 17, of Shamokin, and Line Mountain junior Michael Brown, 17, of Dalmatia, are both studying the construction trade — Frye with carpentry and Brown with electrical.
"I like spending my time out here working than in the building," said Frye.
"It's a good experience," said Brown. "You get to see what you'll get to do before you get out of here."
Most of the inside work is finished. Once the molding, flooring, shower and toilets are installed, the students will work on putting cedar siding on the outside of the building once the weather is nicer and warmer, they said.
NCCTC Administrative Director Dr. James E. Catino said the project is funded through approximately $20,000 in budget surplus in 2018. Once the tiny house is sold, the money will go back into the program for a different project.
"The kids are doing a really good job," said Catino.