NORTHUMBERLAND — Priestley Elementary School students participated in National Fire Week by learning about fire prevention and meeting local firefighters.
National Fire Prevention Week is observed during the week of Oct. 3.
On Friday, students at Priestley Elementary School, in Point Township, were learning about fire prevention as members of the Northumberland Borough, Point Township, and Tuckahoe Fire Departments met with students to show them fire trucks and apparatus.
"This is really cool," Kingg Hamilton, 5, said. "I really like learning about this." The kindergarten student, along with the entire school, met Point Township Fire Chief Jim Geise for a quick class on fire prevention, before visiting with firefighters outside the school.
"This is great to be able to come back inside the school and visit with the kids," Geise said. "We were all looking forward to this and with not being able to do this last year, today was a special day."
COVID-19 halted the 2020 visits and the departments were only able to drop off information for students to review.
"This is just so much better," Geise said. "We get to talk with the kids."
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said he was thrilled students were able to get the chance to meet the firefighters.
"They get to meet the heroes of the community," he said. "We plan on making many more presentations with various law enforcement, first responders and emergency personnel in the future."
In the United States, the first Presidential proclamation of Fire Prevention Week was made in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge.