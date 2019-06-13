NEW BERLIN — Becca Yount's pride in the robot she built this week is evident in the way she talks at the SUN Area Technical Institute Summer Career Exploration Camp.
The 14-year-old girl from Middleburg joined 94 other students entering seventh, eighth and ninth grade to participate in one of eight programs at the technical school in New Berlin.
"They didn't really give us instructions, and I think that was good," said Yount on Wednesday. "It's helping us learn for ourselves a little bit, and to explore different possibilities. I restarted a lot with these robots. It was fun to see what you can do with this stuff."
The four-day camp allowed Yount and her summer campmates to learn robotics and construct their creation Monday through Wednesday. On the final day of classes, the students pit their robots against each other. Yount was confident in her chances.
"It's pretty lightweight," she said. "It's really little, but it's really fast. It does turn really well. I'm pretty happy with it."
SUN Tech's assistant director Doug Bertenzetti said students had the choice of eight programs: robotics, drones, welding, woodworking, carpentry, metal working, culinary and masonry.
"It's a great enrichment program, first of all, for their summer, keeps them busy and off the couch and away from the tubes," said Bertenzetti. "It's also teaching them employability skills, work ethics and just skills in general in these particular programs."
Jonas Steifel, 12, of Selinsgrove, said he learned how to fly drones, and learned that the drones can only fly in the right weather.
"It's really fun," he said.
Jay Yount, 13, of Middleburg, said his robot was "strong and heavy" and agreed with Stiefel that the camp was fun.