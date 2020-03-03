NORTHUMBERLAND — Thanks to a hit television show and teachers like Ben Attinger and Janelle Herman Shikellamy Middle School students continue to grow their minds.
"While working on finishing my Master's program in the Summer of 2018, I did my research on project-based learning," Attinger, a sixth-grade communication arts teacher, said. "During that research, I realized how I could totally revamp a lot of my units to incorporate more projects. It was while my wife and I were binging Shark Tank episodes on Hulu that we thought of the idea to develop the persuasive writing presentation unit. I pitched the idea to Mrs. (Janelle) Herman and she was all in."
And after months of preparing, "Reptile Pool Terrarium" was chosen as one of the winners of the project.
The design was created by Abigail Solomon, 11, of Sunbury, and fellow classmate Autumn Dersham, Attinger said.
"Autumn explained to me that her little brother found a book on reptiles and became obsessed," Attinger said. "Her mom bought him a lizard and quickly they realized how much work a reptile is. This product is meant to help alleviate some of those issues. The water area is heated which is to help with their digestive systems. The LED lights work as a heat lamp and they also have a self-cleaning mechanism they've thought of."
Solomon said she was thrilled to be selected as one of the winners and had fund building the project. "This was a great time," she said. "I also learned so much and had so much fun."
For her efforts, Solomon and Dersham will join fellow classmates, Madalyn Kratzer, Lily Shiffer, Emma Trafton, Molly Johnson, Mason Herrera, Ally Updegrove, Julian Almond, Brody Heemstra and Blake Davy in Bloomsburg on March 26 for the annual Bloomsburg University's Husky Dog Pound event where the students can win cash prizes.
"During the project, students create a product to pitch to "sharks" their communication arts teachers, a few administrators, and some other Shikellamy staff members," Attinger said. "They are required to develop a marketing plan, a SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats), write a persuasive essay, and create a presentation to perform in front of the sharks. Some students go as far as making commercial videos and creating prototypes of their product."
Now the students will be able to pitch their inventions to a group of investors at the Husky Dog Pound event. "Our four teams of students have really thought of some great products," Attinger said. "A few of them even created their own prototypes to take along to Bloomsburg with them."
Kratzer, Shiffer, and Trafton created Dance Flats, a pair of shoes with removable heels so they can be turned into flats.
Johnson, Herrera and Updegrove pitched MedPop, which is medicine in the form of a lollipop. To keep the parents aware that the lollipop is medicine, the stick to the pop will be red to easily be noticed. This is for children who refuse to take medicine.
Almond, Heemstra and Davy created the Hydro Tracker, a water bottle that is able to link to phones. It is meant to help people keep track of how much water they consume in a day. The idea is to get some sort of sensors created inside the bottle that can link to an application on a phone that will alert people if they need to drink more water.
"They have done a wonderful job working on their presentation skills and thinking of the logistics to their products," Attinger said. "We are hopeful that we can come back to Shikellamy with help from one of the investors."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he is also proud of the students. "I'm excited for our student winners to take part in the Husky event," he said. "I give our teachers credit for coming up with a creative way to engage students.