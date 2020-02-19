Thirty-six District 8 student musicians from the Valley were selected to be a part of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Regional Band Festival in March.
Following a District 8 band festival in Danville Area High School over the weekend, 81 students from District 8 will move on to the regional event on March 26-28 at Honesdale Area High School with guest conductor Doug Orzolek from St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn. The students will practice on March 26 and 27 and the concert will be at 4:30 p.m. on March 28.
Students from local school districts include 10 from Danville Area, seven from both Selinsgrove Area and Lewisburg Area, four from Shamokin Area, three from Mount Carmel Area, two from Midd-West and one each from Warrior Run, Line Mountain and Milton Area.
"Music offers students not only the opportunity to learn a lifelong art form but also to form lifelong friends," said District 8 President and Central Columbia Band Director Kevin Haile. "The bonds formed between students at festivals are unique and special. These festivals also allow students to create music at a level beyond which they’re used to, expanding their musical skills and creating great memorable musical moments."
The students in this year’s annual District 8 festival auditioned for the event in November. They auditioned last week for a chance to go to the regional band event at Honesdale High School in March. At the regional festival, students will have the opportunity to audition for the state event at the Kalahari Resorts in the Poconos in April.
Danville Band Director Tom Hiravi, the host of the District 8 Band Festival, said on Friday that about half of the ensemble will move on to regionals and then about 25 percent of the regional band will move on the state.
“I’m very proud,” said Hiravi on Friday. “The students have worked very hard and the quality of their talent will be displayed.”
The students moving on are Owen Smith, Kiley Ryan, Angela Warriner, Cameron Cummins, Connor Appleman, Rosemary Jacks, Kevin Palm, Austin Long, Hunter Horne and Annalise Yeich, all of Danville Area; Alexander Comas, Alisa Lo, Devin Hughes, Gretta Hoffman-Aho, McKenna Mowry, Evan Hart and Ezra Buonopane, all of Lewisburg Area; Calliope Voss, Asli Lawrence, Xiao Yan Shi, Zoe Tompko, Olivia Miller, Emeline Snook and Jacob Arndt, all of Selinsgrove; Gavin Flather and Maggie Weader, all of Midd-West; Danielle Lupatsky, Evan Hornberger and Ryan Green, all Mount Carmel; Joshua Bashore and Joshua Dombroski, Sloan Derk and Kyra Sanders, all of Shamokin; Justin Zimmerman, of Warrior Run; Alora Howard, of Line Mountain; and Sarah Flynn, of Milton.