COAL TOWNSHIP — Construction trade students from Northumberland County Career and Technology Center accomplished what could easily be considered a minor Christmas miracle.
Twelve students and their co-instructors Rick Roughton and Brian Hoy refurbished an old sleigh that will be displayed at the Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization's (SABER) Shamokin Christmas Festival on Saturday.
The original sleigh "looked like it was pulled out of a swamp," said Megan Wywadis, a senior from Shamokin.
"I actually looked at it and said I would throw that thing in the dumpster. It was that bad," said Roughton. "We were up in the air about whether we were going to tackle it."
City Mayor John Brown and his wife, Denise Brown, found the wooden sleigh with a metal frame at least eight years ago in an old farmhouse in Irish Valley. Although it was dilapidated, they decided to have the sleigh displayed at their home over the Christmas season.
"It was old and primitive and that's the kind of stuff I like," said Denise Brown.
When SABER asked about using the sleigh for the festival, the Browns contacted the school for help to restore it. The metal framing and some of the wood remain from the original structure, but the majority of the wood on the side and bench is all new and re-painted red.
Sarah Kratzer, a senior from Shamokin, said they never expected the finished product to look so good.
"I had faith we would make it look good, but this is not exactly what I expected," said Kratzer. "I really liked how it turned out."
Roughton said it was "pretty unbelievable" based on what was brought to them.
"I almost cried when I saw it (the finished product)," said Denise Brown.
The sleigh will be on display on Market and Independence streets on Saturday during the festival with the opportunity for people to take pictures with Santa Claus.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from Market to Rock streets. SABER President Kathy Vetovich said there will be 20 vendors, five food trucks, a petting zoo and a parade.